CENTERTOWN — Edna J. Barrett Garner, 78, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Centertown June 15, 1944, to the late Claudis W. and Ruby Williams Barrett. Edna retired from the Ohio County School Systems where she worked in the cafeteria. She was a member of the Waltons Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed mowing and gardening.
Edna was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Garner; sisters, Loretta Bartlett, Evelyn Woolen, Wanda Phelps, Emily Roberts, Corrine Phelps, and Judy Barrett; and brother, Claudis “Jr” Barrett.
Survivors include three sons, Billy (Kelly) Garner of Hartford, Tim (Kristie) Garner of Centertown, and Brandon (Melanie) Garner of Centertown; eight grandchildren, Holly (Alan) Bennett, B.J.(Danielle) Garner, Heath (Kellie) Garner, Jena Beth Deskins, Jessica (Blake) Cannon, Colby (Emily) Garner, Daniel Garner, and Ella Garner (Mason Givens); 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie (Phillip) McConnell and Patty (Donald) McGuffin; along with many, many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will follow in Waltons Creek Baptist Church Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented