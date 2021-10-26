ROCKPORT, IN — Edna K. (Adams) McFall, 77, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Saturday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Edna is survived by her children, Karen Hall, Londa Jackson, Danny McFall, Tywana Esterline; daughter-in-law, Deanna McFall; and her sister, Elaine Green.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Burial: Shiloh Cemetery.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
