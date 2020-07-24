ISLAND — Edna Latham, 72, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home in Island. Edna Lee McClure was born May 1, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Samuel and Lorene Drace McClure and was married to Bennie Ray Latham March 30, 1990. Edna retired from the Unilever/Ragu Plant in Owensboro and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, camping and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Bennie Latham, who died March 25, 2016; by two sons, Tracy Johnson and Tim Latham; and by three sisters, Ann Oller, Dorothy Dukes and Faye Greenwell.
Survivors include two sons, Chris Johnson (Gaye) of Island and Bennie “Butch” Latham Jr. of Fennville, Michigan; a daughter-in-law, Holly Johnson of Livermore; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jakie McClure (Frances) and Jimmy McClure (Gloria), both of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Kevin Smith and Keith Howard officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Edna’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Edna’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Edna’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Edna Latham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to God’s House of Hope, P.O. Box 23, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
