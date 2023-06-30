Edna Lucille Payne, 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Carmel Home. She was born July 20, 1933, in Ohio County to the late Raymond A. “Spike” and Evelyn T. Talley Payne. Lucille retired from the Ohio County School System. She spent 41 years as a teacher. Ms. Payne was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her friends in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Payne was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Mayfield, and brothers, Harold and Herman Payne.
She is survived by a sister, Carmie C. Lutgring (Jim) of Tell City, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Connie Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Woods School Building Fund, P.O. Box #1, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
