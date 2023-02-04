Edna M. Watts, 80, of Philpot, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Philpot to the late John H. Crutcher and Cleo Edna Ford Crutcher. She was a member of Dawson Baptist Church. Edna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and gardening. She also enjoyed flowers, completing crossword puzzles, and beautiful sunsets.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Greg (Suzy) Watts, Melanie Watts, Kelly Howard, and Zachary (Katrina) Watts; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Kassinger; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
