GREENVILLE — Edna Mae Chandler, 77, of Greenville, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She had worked for Cowden Manufacturing Co. and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Susie Key; sons Gary Chandler and Ronnie Chandler; and sisters Thelma (Melford) Brooks, Dona Vincent and Minnie Gibson.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Olive Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and after 10 a.m. Sunday.
