DRAKESBORO — Edna Murl Allen, 87, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and was a licensed practical nurse at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Survivors: son, Bobby (Paulette) Allen, Jr., and daughter, Deretha (John) Omiotek.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rochester Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
