Edna Myrle Rearden Boswell, 95 and 11/12ths (but who’s counting), left her homestead of 75 years and went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Edna was born in Roseville on April 24, 1925, to the late Charles Franklin and Lorena Harris Rearden and was the surprise addition that her family had never known they needed. She grew up as the daughter of a farmer and graduated from Beechmont High School in the class of 1944.
Soon after graduating, she left for the big city of Owensboro, determined to leave the country life behind her. But it wasn’t long until fate intervened and her sweetheart, Ralph, stole her heart one tag-along date at a time. Just barely a year later, on a very special Fourth of July, Edna scribbled “blackberries, chiggers, and a diamond ring” into her diary. The simple piece of jewelry was placed onto her ring finger in a dim backseat of a friend’s automobile with only the streetlights to make it sparkle, and there it stayed for the next 55 years. She and Ralph were married on a snowy New Year’s Eve in 1945. Together, they built a small farm empire, but more importantly, they built a beautiful family that included their four children, Judy Boswell, Joe Boswell and wife Joyce, Gerald Boswell and wife Linda, and Sondra Fischer and late husband Joey.
Edna was known by a lot of names, Mother, Mom, Mama, Mammaw, Grandma, Maw and the Avon Lady to name a few. She was an Avon representative for more than 65 years, and her wrinkle-free skin was a true testament to her love for their products. She was a caregiver by nature. She was a proud Sunday school teacher, leading multiple children at Bethlehem United Methodist Church to Christ, and that may have been her proudest accomplishment—although her garden would have been a close second.
During the summers of her younger years, you could almost always find her tending to the vegetables and flowers that brightened their large side yard, Ralph typically in tow. Edna was a special lady, but if you ask any of her family members, they would likely tell you that her greatest talent came when she was standing behind a stove or opening a warm oven. She was the definition of a country cook and was world-famous (at least in Tywoppity Bottoms) for her corn bread, Thanksgiving dressing, white beans, chicken and rice, cheesy potatoes and wilted lettuce. Our mouths are watering (as are our eyes) as we type this. She, and her delicious creations, will be so greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; each of her five siblings; her beloved husband; trusted son-in-law; and the sweetest great-granddaughter, Emelia Claire Aud. We can only imagine, and grin through our tears, at the joyful reunion that must have taken place.
She is survived by her four children; 10 grandchildren, Aaron Boswell (Nicole), Chad Boswell (Amy), Ryan Boswell (Tiffany), Tiffany Rust (Jarrod), Joy Kaye Abel (Cory), Ross Boswell (Kelly), Noah Boswell, Sara Aud (Kyle), Joseph Fischer and Adam Fischer (Kaitlyn); 18 living great-grandchildren whom she treasured; and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Brother Chris Lewis and Brother Bob Glenn will be officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Additional visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home in Lewisport.
In compliance with public health and safety measures, masks will be worn while inside the funeral home and church and social distancing is appreciated.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Methodist Children’s Home, where Edna was a faithful supporter.
