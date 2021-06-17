CROMWELL — Edna P. Morris passed into eternal life Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Owensboro. She was born in Cool Springs to the late William and Grace Hawes. She was a member of the Cromwell United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She was a collector of antiques and loved yard sales. She had worked at G.E. in Owensboro and Spencer’s Market in Cromwell.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, D.C. Morris; and her brother, Lawrence Hawes.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Lynn Loney of Cromwell; two grandchildren, Tommy (Laura) Loney of Livermore and Melissa (Robert) Kobylinski of Beaver Dam; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor (Jesse Minton) Loney, Savanna (Marc Barnett) Leach, Lauren (Gatlin Barnes) Loney, Ashlynn Loney, Addie Loney, Evan (Christina Owens) Kobylinski, Trevor Kobylinski, Morgan Kobylinski; seven great-great-grandchildren, Eden Hall, Braylen Hall, Ava Hall, Kensie Barnes, Emma Kate Barnes, Ryder Barnett and Sadie Kobylinski; five brothers and sisters, Francis Buck of Louisville, Billy Jean Hawes (Wanda) of Cromwell, Lonnie (Judy) Hawes of Beaver Dam, Anna Arnold of Illinois and Sue (Roy) Boling of Owensboro; and her best friend and sidekick, Joyce Edmonds.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Bobby Joe Phelps officiating. Burial will be in East Fairview Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented