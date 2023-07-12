POWDERLY — Edna Rose Harmon, 69, of Powderly, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Rose Green; son, Matthew Harmon; brothers, Timmy Harmon and Larry Harmon; and sisters, Faye Lewis, Judy Murphy, and Betty Hunter.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. The burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Edna Harmon Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
