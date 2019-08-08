HAWESVILLE -- Edna M. Shearn Rice, 86, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Hawesville on Feb. 2, 1933, to the late Edmond and Frances Shearn. Edna was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church and retired as Hawesville city clerk/treasurer in 1991. Edna served on Hancock County Chamber of Commerce from 1987 to 2011 and was city clerk from 1965 to 1991. She was a member of Hawesville Order of the Eastern Star, a Kentucky Colonel, Hancock County Museum Board of Directors, Regional Clerks Association, Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association, International Clerk Association and GRADD Board of Directors. She also was preceded in death by her siblings, Marion Eubanks, Martha Hardin, Gladys VanVlerah and Edward Shearn.
Survivors include a daughter, Gayle (Roy Lee) Ogle; a son, Gene (Kathy) Rice; grandchildren John Ogle, Billy Ogle, Joe (Alex) Ogle, Sara (Gabe) VanCappellen and Brian (Kara) Rice; great-grandchildren Parker Ogle, Brody Ogle, Garrett Ogle, Ryan Ogle, Lettie Ogle, Kathryn VanCappellen, Robbie (Samantha) Pannett and Audry Pannett; a sister, Jean Lombardi; along with nieces and nephews from Louisville, Las Vegas, Florida and Michigan.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hawesville Baptist Church with Dr. James Wedding officiating. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Hawesville. Edna's family will greet friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Hawesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawesville Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented