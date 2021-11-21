CENTRAL CITY — Edward Allen Bullock, 85, of Central City, died at 3:57 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his residence. Edward was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Muhlenberg County and was a carpenter for various companies and a coal miner for Brown Badgett Coal Co. He attended New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He loved gardening, fishing, playing cards, cooking, family and farming.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Irene Nelson Bullock; brothers James Clark Bullock, Billy Bullock and Henry Louis Bullock; and sister Shirley Mae Bullock.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lois Redd Bullock of Moorman; children Allen (Jennifer) Bullock of Moorman, Faye (Jimmy) Tanner of Moorman and Jeanie (Ricky) Daugherty of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren Natasha Bullock, Elizabeth Storey Pitts, Tabitha Horn, Ashley Hurt, Jennifer Campbell, Colby Campbell, Cody Tanner, Megan Nadeau and Allen Daughtery; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and brother and sisters Rachel Rhodes, Sue (Freddie) Geary, Hollis Bullock, Gerald “Buck” (Rhonda) Bullock and Mary Lee Arnold.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating and Bro. Donnie Wilkins assisting. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
