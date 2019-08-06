HARDINSBURG -- Edward "Alton" Dowell, 69 of Hardinsburg died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
Survivors include his mother, Eler Dowell; son Michael Dowell; daughter Kelly Powers; and sisters Dennice Smith, Louis Dowell, Barbara Dowell, Maxine Smith, Phyllis Autermiller and Lori Helms
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Horsley Chapel Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Horsley Chapel Cemetery.
