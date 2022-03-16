HARDINSBURG — Edward ‘Dee’ Anthony, 91, of Irvington, died on March 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a member of Irvington United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired machine operator for Brown and Williamson.
Survivors: son, Eddie Anthony; daughter, Mindy Hutchins; sister, Hazel Lucas; and brother, James Anthony.
Service: Noon on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Kingswood Cemetery.
