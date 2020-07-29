Edward B. “Tator” Stallings, 77, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born in St. Joe on May 11, 1943, to the late Cleveland Martin and Mary Frances Hamilton Stallings. Tator was retired from General Electric, and was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church. For a time, Tator worked at Kamuf Farms and Bookers Gas Station. He helped with cooking for the Kamuf family reunions, where he was famous for the barbecue chicken and burgoo. Tator enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and drinking coffee at Moonlite with friends.
Along with his parents, Tator is preceded in death by his brothers, Martin, Carroll, Kenneth, Stephen and an infant brother, Cary; his sister, Joyce Wimsatt; and his grandson, Joshua Millay.
Tator is survived by his wife of 57 years, Agnes K. “Aggie” Stallings; his children, Lisa Moseley, Darrell (Gina) Stallings, Doug Stallings, Darian Stallings, and Jamie (Robert “Bobby”) Millay; his grandchildren, Samantha, Bryan, Katelin, Dylan, Kamille, Macie, Natasha, Jacob, and Wayne; 10 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Danny (Rita) Stallings, Allan Stallings, and Edana (Matt) McDaniel.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial to follow at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Prayers will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Stallings in person at the visitation or service are encouraged to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Edward B. "Tator" Stallings
