Edward "Eddie" Brian Sauerheber, 57, of Owensboro, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton.
Eddie worked hard to be able to retire after 25 years of combined service with H.M.P.L. and OMU. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed time spent at his lake house. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. He enjoyed bird watching and loved attracting purple martins; he maintained a colony of over 100 gourds and houses. Eddie was a family man who loved being surrounded by the little ones. He was a jokester who loved a good prank. Known affectionately as "Bubba" by his sister, he loved their annual holiday tradition of giving each other gag gifts. Eddie enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be around the house, in the garage or at the grill.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tina Smith Sauerheber of Owensboro; daughters Christy Skaggs and her husband, Glenn, of Robards,Sarah Mundell and her husband, Nicholas, of Owensboro, Stephanie Sauerheber of Owensboro and Stacie Sauerheber and her partner, Rob Numata, of Seattle; a sister, Susan Rees and her husband, Pat, of Alturas, California; a brother, William "Billy" Scott Sauerheber of Baskett; grandchildren Chelsea Skaggs, Ally Skaggs, Draven Skaggs, Amira Karaze and Isaac Mundell; great-granddaughter Penelope Lane Watkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Eddie's Life Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Friday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, Henderson. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson.
