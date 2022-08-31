Edward “Buddy” Arnold, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home with his family at his side following a battle with cancer. Born in Owensboro July 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Ralph and Anna Belle Frizzell Arnold. Mr. Arnold served his country for 22 years in the Air Force attaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He said many times if they would have let him, he would still be serving. He loved his years in the Air Force and after retiring continued his work in the civil service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wendell, Shirley, and Billy Arnold.
Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife, Michele Jones Arnold; a sister, Lahoma Stinnett of Owensboro; daughters, Vicki Harris, Cindy Bowman, Teresa Arnold, and Rebecca Overbeck; grandsons, John Harris and Jake Tracy; granddaughters, Shanda Reid and Miranda Labs; and six great-grandchildren.
Honoring Mr. Arnold’s wishes, there will not be a viewing or service. He wanted to be remembered alive and happy.
Hospice of Western Kentucky was a great help to Buddy in the final days of his journey on Earth. We will always be grateful for their work and kindness. Also, we are grateful for the love and support of all his family.
Care for Mr. Arnold was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
