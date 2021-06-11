Edward Cauley Shiver peacefully passed Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born July 19, 1933, to the late Clifton Shiver and Anna Frances Shiver. Ed owned and operated Shiver Tile until his retirement. Ed was a member of the Owensboro Memorial Tabernacle Church. Ed enjoyed hunting, archery and fishing. He participated in bass fishing and archery competition. The living room was often a gathering point for hunters and fishers to discuss the hunt or catch of the day, get arrows fletched, broadheads and hooks sharpened, lures and bows tuned, rods and reels repaired, etc. His loving wife, Ruth, always kept sweet tea on hand for visitors. In his later years, Ed especially enjoyed sharing hunting and fishing stories with his grandsons and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ruth Shiver; and his son, Keith Edward Shiver.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Newton; a son-in-law, Sylvester Newton; two grandsons, Chase Newton and Travis Newton; two granddaughters-in-law respectively, Stephanie Newton and Jennifer Newton; two stepgrandsons Devin Newton and Clinton Newton; two great-granddaughters, Ella Newton and Kate Newton; and two great-grandsons, Eli Newton and Easton Newton.
Expressions of sympathy and special remembrance may be sent to Owensboro Memorial Tabernacle Church, P.O. Box 23231, Owensboro, KY 42304 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Ed will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery next to Ruth and near Keith, Anna Frances, and Clifton.
