HARDINSBURG — Edward Dale Driskell, 71, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He retired from General Electric and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters Missy Winchell, Jennifer Berry and Dr. Rebecca Driskell McCoy; and brothers Wally Driskell, Jimmy Driskell and Larry Driskell.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Friendship Baptist Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 8:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope.
