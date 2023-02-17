Edward E. Willen Jr., 81, died at Owensboro Regional Hospital from pneumonia Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born May 23, 1941, in Louisville. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville. He attended Murray State University and graduated from Brescia University, summa cum laud, with a BS degree in social studies. He received a master’s degree from Western Ky. University in education.
He retired from the Daviess County School system after more than 30 years of teaching. He began his career at Daviess County Middle School and finished his career at Apollo High School, teaching senior economics. He was a beloved teacher, coach, and friend to his students, sharing a rapport with them that will be remembered by all.
He was a true Renaissance man, writing, playing music, and poetry. He enjoyed sports, especially football, which he coached for many years. After retiring he became an avid collector of Boy Scout knives. He was a 50 plus year member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Andrew; his parents, Edward E. Willen, Sr. and Rachael Willen; and a sister, Jackie Woodrum.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith; two sons, Anthony (Mary Anne) and Timothy (Tonya); two grandchildren, Zoie Willen of Sandford, North Carolina and Noah Willen of Scikleville, New Jersey; and a sister, Edna Givens of Louisville.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro, in the Trinity Parish Hall. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Trinity Episcopal Outreach or your favorite charity.
