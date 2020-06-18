BEECHMONT — Edward Earl Bowers, 77, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 7:49 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a retired coal miner.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gina Joines Bowers; daughter Terry Beth Bowers; son Chris Bowers; stepson Chad Rector; brothers Harold Ray Bowers and David Bowers; and sisters Sylvia Kay Knight and Cindy Shepherd.
Graveside funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented