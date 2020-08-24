GRAHAM — Edward Earl Lavely, 79, of Graham, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Lavely was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Cobb Lavely; sons, Edward Lavely and William Lavely; daughters, Alice Benningfield, and Shannon Barron; step-daughter, Lyndonna Taylor; sisters Betty and Francis.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
