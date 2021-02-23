Edward “Ed” Todd Bell, 51, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. He was born on Sept. 9, 1969, in Louisville, to Marilyn Hamilton Bitely and the late Edward W. Bell. Ed could be described as the life of the party, an all-around jokester and the worlds best hug giver. His true enjoyment came from spending time with his family. Ed never met a stranger and loved making people laugh any chance he had. Ed loved being outdoors especially in Alaska. His hobbies included woodworking and tinkering with anything he could get his hands on. Ed worked for the IBEW local 1547 in Anchorage, Alaska, as a journeyman wireman.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sarah Jackson Bell; his mother, Marilyn Hamilton Bitely; his children, Kayla Bell, Adam (Mikayla) Fleming, Savanna (Jared) Prall, Caleb Jackson Bell, Nicholas Bell and Mariska Bell; eight grandchildren; his sisters, Eyde Clark, Amy Bitely, and Stephanie Jackson; along with numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend Dennis Knebel, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory followed with sharing of memories at 1 p.m.
All who wish to honor Ed at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
