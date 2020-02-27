HOPKINSVILLE — Edward Kennett Dorris, 78, of Hopkinsville, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
A native of Hopkinsville, Eddie was born Dec. 15, 1941, the son of the late William R. Dorris Jr. and Joyce Kennett Dorris.
He was a diversified farmer on the Dorris family farm and had wanted to be a farmer since he was 6 years old. For many years, he raised prized Jersey cattle, earning many championships in cattle competitions throughout Kentucky and the mid-south, and he was the 1960 state champion for dairy showmanship. He loved fishing and was a big Cats fan, as well as the Hoptown Hoppers. He was also a member of Hopkinsville First United Methodist Church. Eddie was a great husband, father, son, brother and uncle, and had many friends, meeting each morning with his friends for breakfast at Roundies in Hopkinsville.
Survivors include his wife, Jody Dorris of Hopkinsville; his daughter, Cathy Wells (Johnnie) of Lexington; a brother, Bill Dorris of Hopkinsville; a sister, Joyce Ann Dorris Evans (Ed) of Owensboro; and several special nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hughart Beard Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville with the Rev. Phil Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow the burial at Roundies Restaurant.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
