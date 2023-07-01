Edward Eugene “Gene” Statts, Sr., 73, of Maceo, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 27, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Charles Andrew Statts, Sr. and Eva Belle McLimore Statts. Gene retired from O.M.U. where he worked as a lineman and was a U.S. Army veteran that served during the Vietnam Conflict era. He loved to fish and hunt.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Statts; children, Tamara Lynn Crawford, Edward Eugene Statts, Jr., Kim Austin, Lisa Duhig, Kristy Lynn Statts, and David Eugene Statts; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Andrew Statts, Jr., Carl Michael Statts, and Larry Dale Statts; and one sister, Glenda Carol Statts Taylor.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
