Edward Eugene “Gene” Statts Sr., 73, of Maceo, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 27, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Charles Andrew Statts, Sr. and Eva Belle McLimore Statts. Gene retired from O.M.U. where he worked as a lineman, and he was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1970-71. He loved the outdoors, growing a garden, fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, sitting around his wood-burning stove any time of the year, and sitting on his porch while it rained. In past years, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and his favorite drivers, Bill Elliott and Dale Earnhardt, while drinking a cold one.
Gene’s good friend, Gary Skaggs, was always someone Gene could count on to be there for him. The devoted friendship they shared also trickled down to Gene’s loved ones. The family is grateful and appreciates his loyalty and devotion.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Statts; children, Tamara Lynn Crawford, Edward Eugene Statts, Jr., Kim Austin, Lisa Duhig, Kristy Lynn Statts, and David Eugene Statts; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Andrew Statts, Jr., Carl Michael Statts, and Larry Dale Statts; and one sister, Glenda Carol Statts Taylor.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
