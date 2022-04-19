GREENVILLE — Edward Hayes Browning, 81, of Greenville went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born August 21, 1940, the son of Eura and Josine Browning. Eddie was a 1958 graduate of Greenville High School. He was married to the love of his life, Sandra, in 1960. Eddie spent his early career as a coal miner and then over 30 years selling cars.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a leader, deacon, teacher, and volunteer for many years. Eddie loved playing cards with his brothers, Joe, John, and Bob. He especially enjoyed their legendary Rook games where they kept an annual tally for bragging rights. He was passionate about helping people whether it was assisting them with buying a car or volunteering at his church. He wanted his family and his church to know his deep love for them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 59 years, Sandra Richardson Browning, in 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Atherton (Alan) of Hermitage, Tennessee; son, Mark Browning of Houston, Texas; son, Neil Browning (Holly) of Greenville; grandson, Nick (Margaret) Atherton; granddaughters, Laura Atherton, Alli (Jay Newcom) Browning, and Madison Browning; brothers, Joe (Mary) Browning, John (Karen) Browning, and Bob (Jackie) Browning; sister-in-law, Sarah Richardson; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Greenville. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Stained Glass Fund, 145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
