Edward J. Holman, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Muhlenberg County to the late Estel and Julia Gray Holman. Edward served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He also built furniture as a master carpenter, first as a subcontractor for nine years before and then going to work for and retiring from the State of Michigan. Ed enjoyed singing in a quartet in his earlier years and singing at church later in life, and he coached church league basketball and softball.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Lola Belle Camplin; and two brothers, Elbert Ray Holman and James Loyde Holman.
Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Folger Holman; a daughter, Sherry Holman; two sons, Kevin Holman (Kelli) and Curtis Holman (Catalina); grandchildren Brandon Holman, Justin Holman (Rachel), Shelby Holman, Catherine Tillery (Toby), Jack Holman (Sydnee), Tanya Toomata, Joseph Toomata and Milloy Klebold; great-grandchildren Jaxton Holman and Jesse Holman; and a brother, William Holman.
The memorial service for Ed Holman will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Larkin Baptist Church, 2531 W. Old State Road 45, Rockport, IN 47635.
The number of those attending the memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ed Holman may be left at www.glenncares.com.
