ROCKPORT, Ind. — Edward J. Rumage, 61, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday. He worked in various occupations including oil and coal industries, painting/wall papering, and restaurants.
He is survived by his mother, Regina Forler; brothers, James (Teresa) Rumage, Mike (Marsha) Rumage, Greg (Angie) Rumage, Jeff (Laura) Rumage; sisters, Elaine (Bill) Mitchell, Jeannine (David) Wise, Andrea (Rick) Meinert, Anita (Brian) Corne; step-brothers, Neil (Rita) Forler and Eric (Diane) Forler; as well as one step-sister, Celeste (Doug) Teaford.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Burial: Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Santa Claus, Indiana.
Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley’s Hospital for Children.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley's Hospital for Children.
