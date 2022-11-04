GREENVILLE — Edward James Radloff, 63, of Greenville, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. his residence.
Survivors: companion, Janice Henderson; daughters, Ashley Radloff, Shelby Radloff, and Stephanie Ledbetter; brother, Ron Radloff; and sister, Donna Sluka.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
