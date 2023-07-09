Richland, Indiana — Edward “Ed” Joseph Boudreau, 87, of Richland, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Heart-to-Heart Hospice in Evansville.
Ed was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 29, 1935, to the late Leon Boudreau and Marie (O’Brien) Hittle.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dixie (Blanchard) Boudreau; his children, Jean Boehm (David), Ann Burnside (Don), Edward J. (Jessica) Boudreau Jr. and David (Chong) Boudreau; his grandchildren, Crystal, John, Katryna, Skyler, Kahlaya and Min; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Friends may leave condolences for the family at www. BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
