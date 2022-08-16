COLUMBUS, Ind. —Edward L. Boling Sr., 82, a resident of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life at 9 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Boling was born in Hancock County April 25, 1940, the loving son of Oscar G. and Katie Nichols Boling. On May 3, 1958, Edward married Mary A. Garrett, whom he fondly called “Maggie”; she survives. Mr. Boling was a United States Army veteran; he worked at the Nike Missile Site in Fairfax, Virginia before being honorably discharged. During his entire working career of 43 years, Mr. Boling was a traffic manager for Glenmore Distilleries and other various distilleries. Mr. Boling was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky.
A sports enthusiast, Mr. Boling started the Daviess County Umpire’s Association, volunteered for the Pop Warner Football League in Owensboro, and coached Little League Baseball and Jr. Miss Softball. He was an avid bowler, carrying a 252-lifetime average and he enjoyed golfing and playing baseball.
Mr. Boling was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Katie Boling; brothers, Clay and Carlos Boling; a sister, Dorothy Boling; his son-in-law, Richard E. “Rick” Weafer; and daughter, Judith Ann.
Mr. Boling is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maggie; children, Dee Weafer of Columbus, Indiana, Richard (Jeanne) Boling of Hopkinsville, and Edward L. (Tonya) Boling Jr. of Louisville; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at barkesweaverglick.com.
