LEWISPORT — Edward L. “Ed” Lynch, 70, of Lewisport, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in New Albany, Indiana Dec. 28, 1951 to the late Edward L. and Zita Goepferich Lynch. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a gunsmith. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the 75th Ranger Battalion and 101st Airborne Division. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the art of cooking for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie Lynch, and siblings, Tom Lynch, Jim Lynch, Pat Spellman, and Cindy Lynch.
Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheri Clothier Lynch; son, Stewart (Amy) Lynch; daughters, Carlotta (Jeremy Richey) Luna and Betsy (David) Ferrell; grandchildren, Logan Woodward, Destiny Smith, Trinity Luna, Jazlyn Noffsinger, Tony Luna, and Michael Lynch; siblings, William Lynch, Marvin Lynch, Phyllis Adams, Judy Youngs, and Susie Timberlake; along with several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with Father Terry Devine officiating. Ed’s family will be greeting friends from noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Share your memories and condolences with the family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
