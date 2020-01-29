Edward Lee Emerson, 89, of Owensboro, passed at Twin Rivers Nursing Home on Jan. 26, 2020. He has made his journey home to the Lord. Edward was born Oct. 23, 1931, to the late Frank and Evelyn Emerson in David City, Nebraska. Edward was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. He retired as a steel worker for the Indiana Labor Union. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR and sitting and talking with family and friends. Edward was preceded also in death by his sister, Prysila; brother Richard Emerson; wife Edith Rice Emerson; in-laws Avery and Nova Rice and Earl Ray Rice and Avery Rice Jr.; and companion Vera Rhineburger.
Surviving relatives include Ronnie Rice (Mary), Ronnie Rice Jr. (Francis), Amanda Newton (Clint), Leslie Karney and several other great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Community Cemetery in Fordsville with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Hillcrest and Twin Rivers who took care of Edward. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
