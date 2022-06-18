BEAVER DAM — Edward Lee “Smitty” Smith, 76, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home. He retired from WPT and was a Navy veteran.
Survivors: sons, John (Joanna) Smith and Joshua (Tara) Smith McHenry; daughter, Tammy (Ricky) Calloway; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl Wayne (Debbie) Frizzell; and one sister, Shirlene Peters.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
