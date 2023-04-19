Edward Leon Donohoo, 75, of Philpot, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Wellington Parc. He was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Island to the late Edward Lee and Martha Helen Donohoo. He was a member of Island Baptist Church and was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from Century Aluminum. Leon enjoyed family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing, and riding horses. He lived the “American Dream”. He could build wagons and almost anything. Leon was gifted and talented. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Travis Lee Donohoo, and a sister, Brenda Everly.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Donna Gayle Lamm Donohoo; son, Troy Leon (Connie) Donohoo of Tell City, Indiana; three granddaughters, Keely Page Donohoo and Brooklin Gail Donohoo, both of Owensboro, and Jessica Wells of Tell City, Indiana; great-granddaughters, Alean Baize and Braylin Boone, both of Owensboro; great-grandson, Remy Johnston of Owensboro; two brothers, Eddie Donohoo of Utica and Marty (Kim) Donohoo of Island; brothers-in-law, Robert Everly of Lewisburg, Marvin Marksberry of Maceo, and John, Joey and Jeff Lamm, all of Owensboro; sisters-in-law, Betty Marksberry of Maceo, Kim Donohooo of Island, and Sherry Lamm and Connie Lamm, both of Owensboro; nephews, Stuart Everly, Chad Donohoo, Payton Donohoo, Marvin Marksberry, and Phillip Marksberry; nieces, Susie Brown, Edie Lacefield, Kendra Lamm, and Madison Lamm; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
