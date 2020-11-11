Edward Leroy Spooner Tullis, 77, of Owensboro, graduated peacefully to his new life with Christ on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was born the son of Chester and Dorothy Spooner Tullis in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Days later, he was adopted by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Bessie Brickner Tullis. Edward graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1961 and was a 1975 graduate of Geneva College in Beaver Falls, where he was a member of the honorary fraternity Lambda Iota Tau. Years later, he audited many courses at Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary.
Edward had served as an elder, deacon and teacher of adults at First Baptist Church, where he was a member. Utilizing his love for music, he was active in his church choir and the Owensboro Symphony Chorus besides being an avid photographer.
Edward was employed in the printing industry, having retired from the former Keller Crescent Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; a brother, “Eddie”; and sister Ruth Tullis.
Edward is survived by his wife of 56 years, Terry Sue Maddox Tullis; his son, Peter Andrew (Jennifer) Tullis of Portland, Oregon; his daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Tullis of Owensboro; and his grandsons, Patrick Tullis and Samuel Tullis, both of Portland, Oregon.
A memorial service with limited attendance will take place Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Tullis shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Geneva College, 3200 College Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Edward Tullis may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
