Edward Louis Mincy Sr., 88, of Fordsville, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Fordsville Nursing & Rehab. He was retired from Hancock County Board of Education.
Survivors include a son, Edward Louis Mincy Jr., and sisters, Barbara Spence, Helen Toler, Doris Richie and Elaine Johnson.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Pattiville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
