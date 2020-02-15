Edward Mitchell Horn, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in Daviess County. Mr. Horn was the son of the late Louie Mitchell Horn and still surviving mother, Barbara Ann Horn. Eddie worked at Yager Materials for 30-plus years as a truck driver. He enjoyed working with his hands, building things and loved playing cards.
He is survived by his three children; his son, Bradley Mitchell Horn; daughters Kimberly Ann Horn and Lynn Marie Horn; five grandchildren, Kelby, Kole, Kylan, Anora and Westlyn Horn; two brothers, Barry Horn (Brenda) and Mike Horn (Michelle); three sisters, Bonnie McKannan (Frank), Robin Riley (Don) and Gay Horn; his companion, Janet Horn; and many nieces and nephews.
There were no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
