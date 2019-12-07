Edward Morris Nies, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 10, 1960, in Rochester, Indiana, to Edward and Kay Reinholt Nies. He was an Indiana resident and moved to Kentucky when he was 19. Eddie got his barge captain license and was a pilot for over 34 years. He loved fishing, playing with his grandkids, visiting Indiana and piloting the barges.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Nies; and a brother, Don Nies.
Survivors include his mother, Kay Nies; father Edward Nies; sons Andrew Nies, Nicolas Nies and Wayne (Sunshine) Maglinger; grandkids Aubrey Nies, Alivia Nies, Alexandria Nies, Daisy Maglinger and Ivy Maglinger; sisters Kim (Marv) Shell, Beth (Fred) DuBois and Margie (Jerry) Gallegos; brothers Jeff (Julie) Nies and Billy (Annie) Nies; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
