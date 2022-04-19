Edward “Myrel” Trunnell, 86, of Utica, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Myrel was born January 10, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Gilbert Trunnell and Eva Mae Nantz Trunnell. He attended Utica School from 1st through 12th grade where he met his wife of 67 years, Shirley (Howard) Trunnell. Myrel spent nine years in the National Guard. “Daddy Myrel” dedicated his life to his family, church, and farm. His two sons, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren were the light and joy of Myrel’s world.
He was a church deacon at Panther Creek Baptist Church, where he used his influential faith to show others the love of Jesus. Furthermore, Myrel’s membership with The Gideon’s allowed him to spread the word of Christ. Myrel instilled conservation practices on Trunnell Farms as well as many other farms in the region. Due to Myrel’s passionate endeavors in conservation and positive farm culture, he became fervently involved in Kentucky Grain Insurance Corporation Board (1996-2003) and the Burley Tobacco Growers Co-Op Board. Additionally, he received the following accolades: 1982 Master Conservationist from Daviess County Conservation District, 2006 Master Conservationist from the Soil and Water Conservation District, 2007 Kentucky No-Till Hero Award, 2018 Kentucky National Leopold Conservation Award, and 2022 Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, R.C. Trunnell.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife, Shirley; his sons, Kyle (Kim) and Kevin (Julie) Trunnell; grandchildren, Ryan (Kelsey) Trunnell, Ashton, Kelsey, and Molly Trunnell, and Madelyn and Hank Lovell; great-grandchildren, Noah and Eli Trunnell; sibling, Nancy (Trunnell) Taylor; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Trunnell and Allen (Dolores) Howard; and several special nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Panther Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Buck Creek Church Cemetery, Nuckols. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Panther Creek Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Christian Life Center at Panther Creek Baptist Church, 7146 U.S. 431, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Buck Creek Church Cemetery Fund, 1195 Barrett Hill Road, Livermore, KY 42352.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented