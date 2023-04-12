Edward Ronald Newton, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 30, 1942, in Owensboro to the late Joseph A. Newton and Rua Denham Newton. Edward worked for Prairie Farms as a delivery driver and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
He loved golf, completing crosswords in the newspaper, and making people laugh. He also enjoyed listening to country music and UK athletics. Everyone who knew him loved being in his company.
Along with his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his infant brother, Michael D. Newton.
He was survived by his wife of 60 years, Susan Ringham Newton; children, Michael Newton, Sherry (Randy) Sosh, Jeannie (Jagoe) Calhoun, Lauren Newton, Ross Newton, Caylene Newton, Matt Newton, and Ryan Newton; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joseph Newton, Doug (Patty) Newton, Sandra (Robert) Devine, Susan (Mike) Johnson, and Cheryl (Tim) Gabbert.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Friday, April 14, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with a bereavement meal following at Buck Creek Baptist Church. All are welcome to join the family at the bereavement meal. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Friday at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Newton.
