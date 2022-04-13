GRAHAM — Edward “Ed” Roy Dussel, 80, of Graham, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Ed worked as
a mechanic throughout
his life, retiring from
Hans Freightliner.
Survivors: special friend, Lisa O’Bannon and her children, Megan, Melanie, Jeremiah, Brooklyn, and Blake; sister, Janice (Jim) Plas; son, Michael (Nancy) Dussel; and daughter, Vicki Dussel.
Per Ed’s request, there will be no service. Burial: River Road Cemetery in LaGrange Township, Ohio. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented