Edward Stephen Filbert, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward and Clara Nivert Filbert. Ed was formerly of Struthers, Ohio, and graduated from Struthers High School in 1976. He worked as a truck driver since 1981. He loved to watch NASCAR and football and go fishing. He was always telling jokes to his daughters and was proud of their many accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, LuAnn (Benzel) Filbert; two daughters, Kaitland Filbert of Boonville, Indiana, and Miranda Filbert of Owensboro; siblings James Filbert (Regina), Marilyn Gilliland (Donald) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Robert Filbert (Janet) of Clermont, Florida, John Filbert (Dina) of Philpot, and Marie Monies (Dusty) of Hiawassee, Georgia; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
