NIXA, Mo. -- Edward Wayne Barrass of Nixa passed away July 1, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri. He was 75 years, 3 months and 1 day old. He was born March 31, 1944, to the late Edward J. and Ann Pirtle Barrass of Hartford. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Nickie.
Mr. Barrass is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Lou (Hammond) Barrass; a daughter, Bonnie Lynn Eiche and her husband, Keith Eiche, who was loved like a son, and by his grandson and namesake, Edward Eiche, all of Republic, Missouri. Survivors also include his brother and sister-in-law, Devin and Bonnie Allen of Newburgh, Indiana; a niece, Tracey Lou Horton (Bobby) and a great-nephew, Bailey Sullivan of Evansville; two aunts and nine cousins.
Edward was loved by many for his friendly, open manner and ready smile. He was a Gideon, devoting many years to the undertaking of spreading God's word. He was a longtime member of the Humboldt, Tennessee, Lions Club. An Eagle Scout, Mr. Barrass had a lifetime love for scouting and the Boy Scout organization. It brought him great joy to participate in his grandson's Eagle Scout Court of Honor this past March 31; his 75th birthday.
After his retirement in 2009, he began his retirement career, working in the Jackson, Tennessee, school system as a special ed para for nearly eight years before moving to Missouri where he worked in the school's extended learning programs. It was through his "retirement" employment that he realized his true purpose. He impacted many young lives during those years and loved the children, seeing them through God's eyes.
Edward served honorably in the U.S. Army for two years, earning the rank of sergeant. He completed an overseas tour of duty in Germany before his discharge in 1969.
He was an active member of Hood United Methodist Church in Republic and loved his church family.
Edward spread sunshine everywhere he went and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Hood United Methodist Church in Republic.
The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Hood United Methodist Church or to Gideons International. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com.
