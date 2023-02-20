Hardinsburg, KY — Edwin Earl Elliott, age 79 of Hudson, KY died Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a farmer.
He is survived by son Eddie Elliott; three daughters, Lori Alexander, Rachel Shelton and Melissa Lyons; three brothers, Ricky Elliott, Barry Elliott and David Elliott; and two sisters, Brenda Ann Clark and Patty Muse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Commented