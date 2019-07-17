LAKEWOOD, Calif. -- Edwin Lee Fulkerson, 93, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 11, 1926, in Daviess County to the late William Vernon and Angeline Fulkerson. He was raised and attended school in Daviess County. Edwin Lee also was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Fulkerson and Jeff Fulkerson of California; and a brother, Claude Fulkerson of Ludlow.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Fulkerson; a son, Gary (Cindy) Fulkerson of California; sisters Eppie (Jerry) Rosner and Dorothy Spencer, both of Owensboro; Grace McDole and brother Tommy (Galena) Fulkerson, both of Calhoun; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be in Lakewood.
