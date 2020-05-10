Edwin Lopez, 41, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born July 19, 1978, in Longbranch, N.J., he was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1701.
Surviving are his sons, Zach Lopez of Clarksville, Tenn., and Sebastian and Dayton Lopez of Bowling Green; his father, Edwin F. Lopez of Perthamboy, N.J.; a brother, Danny Lopez of Clarksville, Tenn.; a sister, Carmen E. Lopez of Arizona; and an aunt, Carmen I Lopez of Perthamboy, N.J.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
