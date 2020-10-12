Edwina Guinn Wood, 95, of Owensboro died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born on Sept. 23, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Forrest “Gene” Guinn and Juetta Herrick Guinn. Edwina was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church and worked at Kentucky Electronics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William E. Wood on Dec. 5, 2012; son, William Michael “Woody” Wood on Nov. 12, 2014; brothers, McKinley “Mack” Guinn on Dec. 4, 1995 and Forrest Guinn; and a son-in-law, William Robertson in Oct. 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Judith Robertson, of Gallatin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Shannon Greer (Marc), of Whitesville and Brian Wood, of Sorgho; great-grandchildren, Ashton Schemper (Nick), of Yates Center, Kansas, Cole Greer, and Kennady Greer, of Whitesville.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral for Edwina Wood shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented