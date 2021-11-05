CALHOUN — Edwina Stiles, 90, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Mary Edwina Tanner was born Oct. 2, 1931, in McLean County to the late Thomas Estil and Edna Bassett Tanner and was married to Robert Louis Stiles on Dec. 22, 1954. Edwina was a homemaker and member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was a longtime volunteer at the Treasure House in Calhoun and also enjoyed both going to church and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Edwina was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert L. Stiles, who died March 12, 2015; and by a son, Bryant Stiles, who died Sept. 19, 2012.
Survivors include a son, Mike Stiles (Kim) of Rumsey; a daughter-in-law, Cherie Stiles of Calhoun; two granddaughters, Christin Brown (Thomas) of Livermore and Hannah Stiles (James Ballard) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren, Clay Brown, Luke Brown and Hallie Kate Brown.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Edwina’s family.
The Edwina Stiles family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County History and Genealogy Museum, P.O. Box 291, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Edwina at musterfuneralhomes.com.
